VersaPay signs floral distribution as the newest client to adopt ARC

The invoicing and payment process is foundational to cash flow and customer satisfaction. The floral distributor currently issues 10,000 invoices per month, half by email, and half by mail. In introducing ARC their goal is to eliminate most of the paper and to drive a high percentage of digital payments.

VersaPay is a fintech company and rovider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, helping businesses get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and reduce DSO and costs.

VersaPay ARC is the new standard in accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable.

VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.