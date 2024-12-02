VersaPay, Ricoh Canada partner for invoicing and accounts receivable solution

As part of the agreement Ricoh will be marketing VersaPay ARCTM to their customer base extending the breadth and depth of Ricohs digital solution portfolio.

VersaPays AR solution allows Ricoh Canada to offer a wide range of invoicing and payment options, making it easier for our customers to automate their accounts receivable processes and better collaborate with their end customers.

Ricoh is a global technology company that provides document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.