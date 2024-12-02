VersaPay partners with Samtec to provide AR solution

Versapay will automate collections and eliminate manually driven processes, reduce aged receivables and enable a proactive approach for managing the invoice-to-cash process. VersaPay provides cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management.

VersaPay ARC offers a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of tools that enable collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.