VersaPay announces closing of USD10.7 million non-brokered private placement

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on February 14, 2018.

VersaPay ia a provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management.

In recent news, VersaPay has announced a strategic relationship with Royal Bank of Canada RBC. As part of the agreement, RBC will offer its business customers VersaPay ARC, an integrated accounts receivable solution, under the RBC brand.