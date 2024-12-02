Versapay and Solupay merge

The combined company will operate under the Versapay name. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Solupay enables suppliers and merchants to simplify payment acceptance, deliver click-to-pay invoices and automate receivables processes within cloud-based ERPs including NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, and Sage Intacct. With the addition of Solupay, Versapay expands its capabilities to provide order-to-cash solutions that drive integrated payments, AR automation, and customer-centric AR for mid-market and enterprise organisations.

The union of Versapay with Solupay, which includes Solupay’s subsidiaries ChargeLogic and 2CP, follows the February 2020 acquisition of Versapay by Great Hill Partners, a growth oriented private equity firm.