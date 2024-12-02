VersaFile to provide Hyland AP Solutions to Western Canadian market

US-based enterprise content, process, and automation solutions provider, VersaFile, is now providing Accounts Payable Solutions built on the Hyland OnBase platform. Hyland Software partnered with VersaFile based on their expertise, core values, and location.

VersaFile and Hyland will work to help Western Canadian organisations and their AP teams improve efficiency, reduce risk, and increase process visibility. VersaFile delivers intelligent content and process automation solutions that drive tangible value for your organization by creating new levels of efficiency.

Hyland is a content services provider that enables organisations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. OnBase centralises important business content in one secure location, and then delivers relevant information to the right people when they need it.