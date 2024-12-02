Verizon launches financial literacy app for kids





Verizon Family Money is an app and prepaid debit card that allows kids to save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy. Parents can monitor spending, set up allowance, see purchases, make rules, lock cards, or set spending limits for up to five prepaid debit cards in the app.

Verizon partnered with Galileo to create the fintech platform Family Money is built on. The Family Money Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank.