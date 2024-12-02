VeriTran partners with Mambu





The collaboration intends to provide a solution that allows global customers and traditional banks to innovate and achieve a fully digital experience in short period of time without the need for programming. According to IBS Intelligence, combining VeriTran’s front-end capabilities with Mambu’s secure and scalable solutions intends to create a cohesive tool to help banks remain at the vanguard of technological innovation during the transition into the digital era.

The partnership allows VeriTran’s front-end capabilities to integrate with Mambu’s SaaS cloud banking platform, resulting in a solution that assists traditional banks in the US and Latin America to launch their digital apps.

VeriTran’s Low-Code Platform provides a visual and intuitive Drag-and-Drop model that allows clients to create customised apps without writing lines of code. Its platform enables Dev Teams to build applications reusing components, services and transactions delivering personalised services combining devices, user needs, and contexts.

Mambu’s SaaS banking and lending platform is a cloud-native, scalable, and secure solution. The platform offers technology that helps users support the growth of modern banking and lending services.