Veritran, nTransformers to launch a digital self-service mortgage solution

Under the name Digital Mortgage, it will allow financial entities, from the largest ones to retail banks and rural savings banks or smaller fintech, to implement a solution for their clients to access their mortgage offer in a 100% digital way.

This solution responds to the boom in mortgage applications in recent months and a growing trend towards digitalising the sector. It will be available to any financial institution and adapted to the European Mortgage Credit Directive (MCD) and data protection regulations. Thus, Digital Mortgage will facilitate the process of applying for and managing a mortgage covering the entire life cycle of this type of product, that is, from the user’s query through the simulator to contracting and the following management of the mortgage.

As it is developed under Veritran's Low-Code platform, this solution can be implemented by any financial institution in a concise time, thus improving the availability of digital mortgages and reducing the costs involved in developing this type of digital product for an entity. For this reason, Digital Mortgage is targeted at large banks and also financial entities that, due to their size and technological development capacity, may not have access to a product like this, which is on-trend in the current financial market. Since the Veritran's Low-Code platform is built for financial institutions, changes can be made constantly.