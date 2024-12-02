Verimi partners with WebID

WebID is also offering the Verimi wallet as a method for verifying the identity of customers via its platform. The WebID partner companies are thus given the opportunity to offer their customers the option of using the identity data stored at Verimi as a digital ID. End customers who have not yet stored their data with Verimi can also be offered to save their ID data that has been verified by WebID in the Verimi wallet.

The Verimi wallet serves as a digital wallet for end customers for use by all connected partners from various industries. According to a Verimi representative, the partnership will lead to new acceptance partners and new use cases for Verimi users, and states that building reach is critical for digital identities to develop their potential.