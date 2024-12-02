Veriff partners with Kueski, expands in LATAM

Kueski is a tech company that promotes digital financial access in Mexico by bringing financial services to people underserved by financial institutions. By offering microloans in a digital way, Kueski grants first-time formal credit access to people with no credit history.

Granting digital access to financial services comes with compliance requirements and risks, both for Kueski and its customers. With its automated identity verification service, Veriff is helping Kueski to manage the risks, stay compliant and onboard their clients without compromising safety.