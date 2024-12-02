Verestro integrates Quicko Wallet into the Slack application





Following this announcement, the global financial technology provider enabled the secure and efficient implementation of Quicko Wallet with the Slack business messaging platform.

Quicko Wallet represents a payment application that was designed and offered by the Quicko company in order to meet the needs, preferences, and expectations of customers and clients while remaining compliant with the requirements of the industry at the same time. The money transfer solution was also developed for a new generation of employees and users of Verestro-affiliated companies and businesses who aim to make transactions easily and safely with their clients.





Included in the list of possible features and uses of integrated payments is the possibility of transferring money between the employees who communicate on the Slack channels, as well as reconciling the overall business expenses. Furthermore, employees will be enabled to receive virtual payment cards in order to streamline financial transactions.

Verestro integrated with the Slack platform for its open API, a suite of developer products and services that were designed to allow third-party solutions to integrate with Slack. At the same time, most of Slack’s users are young employees and individuals who aim to adopt new technologies in order to optimise their overall development process.



Verestro’s recent strategy of development

Global provider of financial technology solutions, Verestro focuses on developing improved financial technologies and high-security standards, while also offering banks, fintechs, insurance, crypto companies, micro-lending, money transfer organisations, and other types of businesses the capability to drive growth in their overall development processes. The firm announced a couple of partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographical areas around the globe.

In July 2023, the company launched its Bank-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform in order to provide new secure and efficient solutions to financial institutions. By leveraging the new tool, banks and FIs were given the possibility to provide BaaS products and features to their partners and clients, as well as to improve the manner in which they delivered digital financial services.

Being backed by Mastercard, Verestro focused on offering a versatile tool that was easy to integrate with the already existing banking systems of the institutions. Banks were also enabled to access the platform via API (Application Programming Interfacing) or through SDKs (Software Development Kits).

According to the press release published at the time, Verestro representatives mentioned that the newly released platform prioritised the overall process of streamlining banking operations, while also supporting collaborations between banks and other non-bank companies and entities.



