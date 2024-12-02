Verdigris launches white-label offering for community banks

The solution is meant to bring low-cost banking technology, process and platform to existing banks. The Verdigris Commercial offering runs in parallel with existing bank offerings and brings the features of the Verdigris platform including a highly automated transaction process, best-in-class technology infrastructure, community-based engagement model to support outreach and a focused product set for the primary offering.





Verdigris delivers a day-to-day transaction account complete with debit card, mobile deposit, P2P payments and domestic and international transfers. This is delivered with no credit or overdraft keeping the offering simple, the service high and the value to partner banks significant.





For small and medium-sized community and regional banks, the Verdigris Commercial solution delivers ready-to-implement advantages to speed adoption: subscription pricing model – based on volumes, as short as 6-month contracts for flexibility, delivery support for go-live and in-house support on application and technology, KYC/AML assurance and leading identify verification means 50% reduction in false positives, 75% reduction in process time