Vera Bradley adopts TrueCommerce's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance





The solution offers Vera Bradley an agile plug-and-play integration to automate data transfer between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and most strategic channels.

The cloud-based integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers a complete way to connect and automate business across the supply chain. A feature of the solution is Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) which provides integration with retailers, marketplaces, drop ship vendor programs, and ecommerce storefronts.

The integration connects to ERP systems, enabling the exchange of information from suppliers, carriers, partners, and buyer channels. It leverages a Global Commerce Network including more than 160,000 connected businesses. Beyond the platform itself, the Supply-Chain-as-a-Service model offered by TrueCommerce includes personalised support, trading partner mapping, and ongoing compliance monitoring.