Designing and building an optimised and secure fintech product from scratch is complicated and time-consuming. It is necessary to consider such factors as product customisation for the goals and needs of the company, cost and speed to the market, the nuances of implementation into the existing IT system etc.











The updated Velmie product includes a range of new modules, features and enhancements that meet all key requirements. Customers can mix and match pre-built modules to create a unique, customised solution.





Velmie's card module’s capabilities

The card module is a new feature of the Velmie white-label solution. In the finance industry, cards are a critical component of many businesses' offerings, whether for digital banking, mobile payments, or investment platforms.

Now, Velmie provides a full set of features to start and manage a comprehensive and customisable card programme. The solution provides businesses with the ability to issue both physical and virtual cards with one or many card-issuing companies connected to Velmie.

Apple Pay and Google Pay Integration: The solution allows businesses to integrate their card programme with popular mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling their customers to make payments using their mobile devices.

Card Management: Velmie's solution provides businesses with a range of card management tools, including the ability to issue, activate, and deactivate physical and virtual cards. Businesses can also set spending limits and control transaction types, providing them with greater control over their card program.

Corporate Cards: The solution allows businesses to issue corporate cards to their employees, enabling them to make purchases on behalf of the company while providing the business with greater visibility and control over expenses.

3D Secure: Velmie's card module includes 3D Secure, an advanced security feature that provides an additional layer of protection against fraudulent transactions.

BIN Sponsorship: Velmie provides BIN sponsorship services, allowing businesses to issue their own branded cards without having to go through the lengthy and costly process of becoming a licensed issuer.





Secure and equipped for the future

Executives from Velmie said they built white-label solutions not only to speed up time to market for new fintech products but to make them scalable and future-proof. They’re happy to release their upgraded Velmie application. They believe it will be valuable for fintech companies and banks looking to create innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of their customers.

Velmie's card module is also designed to be highly secure and fraud protection to ensure that transactions are safe and secure. With this new solution, businesses can rest assured that their customers' sensitive information is protected at all times.