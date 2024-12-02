Velmie launches its 8ghtX App





8ghtX App integrates essential banking services and investment opportunities within its interface, offering users the possibility to engage in a wide range of financial activities. This includes investments, dividend collections, withdrawals, deposits, and fund transfers, 24/7, 365 days a year. The core features of the product cater to both end-users and administrators.

The application was developed to be secure and user-friendly, as it focuses on meeting the needs, preferences, and expectations of customers and partners, as well as remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry. The 8ghtX App was created in partnership with ResClub in order to address the core requirements of security, speed, transactional ease, and integration within the ecosystem.

Following this launch, the application is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store.







Velmie’s recent partnerships and product launches

US-based digital banking software platform Velmie had multiple collaborations and product releases in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In May 2023, the company announced the launch of an updated, composable white-label service with a card module to build and release a fintech business in a fast manner. As developing and building an optimised and safe fintech tool from scratch is time-consuming and complicated, it is necessary for firms to consider factors such as service customisation for the needs of clients and businesses. Furthermore, the cost and speed to the markets, as well as the nuances of implementation into the existing IT systems should not be overlooked either.

The updated Velmie product was set to include a range of new models, improvements, and features that aimed to meet all the key requirements and preferences of the industry and individuals alike. Clients were enabled to mix and match the pre-built modules in order to design a customised solution for their own needs.

Earlier in March 2023, the company partnered with ConnectPay in order to launch a new service. The project regained the neobank and it was focused on offering financial institutions and fintech companies the needed access to secure and efficient banking solutions, as well as proven technologies. This aimed to make the process of launching new financial capabilities faster and safer.

The suite of financial offerings was going to use a single technological tool, as ConnectPay provided all the services that were needed in the process of delivering financial products to clients. The company also had an Electronic Money Licence (EML) and was a member of the monetary authority of the Eurozone.



