



The app aims to improve financial inclusion across Africa by combining multiple financial services into one user-friendly platform.











Vult users can benefit from:

Mobile transfers;

Card payments;

Bank accounts management;

Bill payments;

The ability to shop both locally and globally using Visa-supported platforms.

2024 marked the beginning of Metro Cable's and Velmie's partnership by launching the Vult digital wallet. This platform provided users with a secure way to conduct online transactions, manage deposits and withdrawals, pay bills, and handle money transfers across various channels and currencies.

Besides the banking app and the wallet, Vult also hosts a Vult Card, a globally accepted payment card that could be used for both online and in-store purchases, providing security levels similar to those of the wallet. Vult Pay, another product from the same provider, is an enterprise-friendly service that integrates with business systems for optimal transactions, financial reporting, and cash flow.

Within the partnership with Metro Cable, the country’s broadband provider, Vult aims to see immediate user adaptation and transform how Sierra Leone engages with financial services. The platform was launched in a short time using Velmie’s API-first technology, which allows rapid deployment and flexibility.





Financial inclusion in sub-Saharan Africa

The launch of the banking app comes at a critical moment. Although mobile money contributed to widening access to financial services across sub-Saharan Africa, a World Bank report highlights the persistent gap in financial usage linked to income levels, gender, age, and education. Many citizens still receive or make common payments in cash, and small businesses often struggle to obtain or manage formal financial services.

This partnership aims to offer an accessible, comprehensive digital banking to all population segments, lowering some of the barriers listed above.