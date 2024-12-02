Veem, Q2 partner for AR/AP solutions

This partnership with Q2, a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, enables Veem's payment and AR/AP solutions to be delivered directly to FIs' customers and small businesses. As businesses in under-penetrated payment industries continue to rely on inefficient domestic and cross border options, digital solutions are fast becoming a necessary and reliable tool for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to compete in a hypercompetitive economy. FIs will have the option to provide approximately 1.5 million businesses on the Q2 platform access to Veem's AR/AP services with integrated cross-border and domestic payment solutions, allowing more options to pay and get paid.

The Q2 Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programmes that FIs and Q2 fintech partners can leverage to design, develop, and distribute innovative digital banking products, services, and features. Through the Q2 Marketplace and Partner Accelerator Programmes, FIs can now select and deploy pre-integrated apps without investing in development and implementation resources or the time-consuming evaluation process.