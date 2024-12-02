Veem announces first round of API partners

Veem’s API can be integrated with any type of technology platform, claims the company. The first companies to use the API demonstrate just that by integrating with accounting software, hiring platforms and even virtual reality companies. The companies are Cargocentric, EliteWork, HireAthena, and SpringboardVR.

The API became available in November 2017 enabling companies to add the ability to send payments directly from their software. In coming months, Veem will be adding additional capabilities including the option to request a payment and receive a payment.