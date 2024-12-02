Vector launches automated billing solutions

This new release called Rendition Billing integrates cloud, mobile and on-premise TMS software together, enabling automated invoicing. Back offices can instantly send invoices with all supporting documentation immediately after delivery. This release delivers on many key customer requests, supports the TMW, McLeod and PeopleNet platforms.

Customized mobile digital workflows eliminate manual data entry, improve visibility, and allow fleets to capture data from drivers on the road such as weight, trip pay, dimensions, gallons, etc to help automate invoicing. Mobile capture is especially helpful for those scanning in the field, on the road, for both personal and company issued smart devices.

Vector is a provider of Delivery to Cash solutions, offering mobile document capture, automated driver workflows and rendition billing which integrate with TMSes and dispatch systems. Vector automates driver and back office processes to improve cash flow for fleet management teams.