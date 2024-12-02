Vayu Secures USD 7 million in seed funding

The round saw additional participation from previous investors including Fresh.Fund, Secret Chord Ventures, and angel investors, some of whom are former executives from Melio and SoftBank.

According to the official press release, B2B companies are increasingly adopting complex pricing models, driven by the growing use of GenAI and APIs. Traditional billing systems, however, are struggling to keep up with these evolving pricing structures. According to Gartner, by 2027, 75% of application providers will have updated their pricing models to accommodate API-based consumption, a significant increase from 25% today. This shift highlights the challenges that companies face in balancing simplicity and predictability in pricing, which in turn affects revenue management processes and growth efficiency.

Vayu’s role in addressing these challenges

Vayu’s platform is designed to address these challenges by automating billing and aligning pricing with business value. The no-code solution provides real-time revenue insights and uses proprietary data metering technology to process millions of events daily, ensuring precise billing rules.

Officials from Vayu brought up the evolving nature of pricing models, stating that modern pricing must account for relationships and outcomes, not just consumption or tiers. They pointed out that finance teams require more control over revenue processes, as today's pricing models vary widely, and each contract may require unique management. Vayu’s platform allows businesses to adapt their pricing models and launch new offerings without needing significant engineering resources.

Representatives from Flint Capital expressed enthusiasm about supporting Vayu, highlighting the platform’s ability to streamline complex billing and revenue management processes, allowing finance teams to scale without technical limitations.

Moreover, officials from Au10tix shared that Vayu’s platform offered the flexibility needed for their multi-layered pricing models, which range from annual commitments to usage-based structures. They emphasised the platform’s combination of financial expertise and no-code automation, which alleviates the need for engineering resources.