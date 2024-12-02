Vayana powers SHB to roll out Wearable Banking solution

The Wearable Banking solution developed by Vayana will enable SHB to deliver services such as: reporting (balances & mini statements), notifications, and payments (due bills & violations) on Apple Watch which works as an extension of the iOS - Mobile Banking Application.

SHB was founded in 1926 and it is considered the first bank in Saudi Arabia. SHB and Vayana have been working together for last few years to digitize Retail Banking Channels. SHB is currently using Vayana’s “SolutionNET: Channel Re-imagined platform” for Retail Internet Banking, Tablet Banking Application and Mobile Banking Application.