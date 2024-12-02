Vayana Network raises USD 4 mln in Series A funding

This follows an earlier round of investment in the company by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL) and a couple of other investors.

Vayana Network claims to have processed over Rs 4,000 crore (USD 600 million) in financing via nine lending partners including five banks and four NBFCs across large, medium corporate and SMEs in India so far. The equity investment will be used to further strengthen its B2B trade financing network both in India and abroad.

Besides Bengaluru and Chennai, Pune-based Vayana also has offices in the US and Middle East. It provides tools for paying, collecting and monitoring the financial transactions for corporates as well as to retail customers.