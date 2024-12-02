Varo Money gains full regulatory approval to become a national bank

Furthermore, the fintech has secured regulatory approvals from the FDIC and Federal Reserve to open Varo Bank. This represents the first national bank charter granted to a US consumer fintech and will allow Varo to offer customers FDIC-insured banking services, according to the official press release.

After officially launching digital banking services in July 2017, Varo found product market fit providing a range of premium banking products in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, including Varo’s No-Fee Overdraft.

Varo also offers banking and savings accounts, as well as fee-free ATM withdrawals through a network of more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. With the national charter now in hand, Varo Bank will expand its services to target a broader set of customer needs including financial resiliency, affordable access to credit, and management of volatile cash flows.