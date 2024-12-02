Varo goes live with Temenos Cloud Technology

Varo, the first consumer fintech granted a national bank charter in the US, is using Temenos Transact as its core banking technology. Temenos Transact makes it possible to offer a full range of digital banking products, from deposit and saving accounts to credit and loans, at a lower cost – supporting Varo’s mission to advance the financial wellbeing of millions of Americans underserved by traditional banks.

Varo’s all-digital banking services are supported by Temenos Transact core banking technology hosted in the cloud. Temenos’ cloud-native platform enables Varo to continuously deploy new features and products.

Varo is currently implementing Temenos Infinity Origination, a solution tailored to support loan and account origination in North America for banks and credit unions.