The National Taxpayers Union Foundation reports that taxpayers spend USD 104 billion a year preparing and submitting tax returns. Now, with Varo Bank, eligible users can file directly for free within its app, with most applications taking less than 15 minutes to file.

Furthermore, individuals who utilise Column Tax for their tax filing via the Varo Bank app will be able to access their tax return up to five days in advance. A Bankrate survey found out that 75% of participants consider the 2023 tax refund to be either very or somewhat crucial to their financial well-being, underscoring the significance of timely payment.











The Varo tax service follows the launch of Varo To Anyone, a free, instant payment service with money sent, received, and stored from Varo Bank accounts insured up to USD 250,000. Varo to Anyone transfers can be sent to anyone with a US debit card, no matter where they bank.

Executives from Varo Bank stated that submitting tax returns is one of the most stressful financial events of the year - especially for cash-sensitive people striving to get ahead but often finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck. By providing access to free tax preparation and tax filing through Column Tax, Varo has created yet another trusted, secure tool their customers can use to improve the quality of their financial lives by saving them time and money.

Officials from Column tax said that by reducing the tax filing process to as little as 15 minutes and for free, they're helping Varo Bank to maximise its customers' returns with the satisfaction that comes with refund and accuracy guarantees.





More information about Varo Bank

Varo Bank is a new kind of bank ⎼ one of the first nationally-chartered consumer techbanks in the US, built from the ground up with a focus on the needs of Americans living paycheck to paycheck. From credit building to savings to faster payments, Varo has a complete solution to help hard working Americans make progress in their financial lives.

Varo combines the capabilities of a technology company with the security and oversight of a regulated financial institution, enabling agile product design that provides technology-first solutions such as Varo Believe, a secured card to help build credit; Varo Advance, to help stretch hard-earned dollars between paychecks; and a high-yield savings account, offering one of the nation's highest APY rates in the.