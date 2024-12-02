Varo Bank lunches new product

Varo Advance offers instant access to up to USD 100 cash right in the Varo Bank app, according to the official press release. With a fixed, transparent cost structure, Varo Advance provides an advance of up to USD 20 for free, with a maximum charge of USD 5 for a USD 100 advance. Customers choose when they would like to repay within a 30-day window.

Varo Advance will be fully integrated into Varo Bank accounts. Once they meet approval criteria, customers can access it right in the Varo app, without needing a credit check. Varo Advance can be used immediately, anywhere for any unexpected expense.