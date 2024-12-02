Varo Bank launches Perks, a cashback program





Perks is designed to reward Varo customers and to provide a platform to brands looking to attract Varo’s customer base.

This cashback program is designed to reward customers for their everyday purchases – customers can use the Varo Visa debit card or the Varo Believe credit card with participating merchants to earn cashback. Cashback is deposited into a linked Varo Bank Account once USD 5 in cashback is earned, with no points or gimmicks.