Vantiv announces agreement to acquire Paymetric

The acquisition continues Vantivs M&A strategy to leverage its platform and expand.

Paymetric automates B2B payment workflows within enterprise systems, including SAP, Oracle, Hybris, Salesforce and more. Paymetric also tokenizes payments data within these systems in order to enable secure storage of customer information and history.

By integrating leading ERP and CRM systems with robust payments functionalities, Paymetric helps companies optimise workflows, save time and reduce costs.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2017, subject to required US antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.