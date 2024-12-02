VantageScore launches MarketGain





The new product is currently qualifying the benefits of using VantageScore 4.0. in order to drive and improve financial inclusion development. It represents a customised analysis tool that will offer lenders and investors the possibility to increase their addressable market.

MarketGain was designed to provide lenders and fintech companies with detailed and customisable insights on how their specific addressable market will have the possibility to increase in the industry, alongside the implementation of the new VantageScore 4.0. credit scoring model. This aims to offer financial institutions the needed services to identify newly lendable clients and potentially open up a greater suite of financial products and opportunities for users’ access to credit.

Furthermore, the tool offers clients research and insights across multiple product lines, which include revolving solutions (such as retail cards or bank cards), non-real estate services (including auto loans, personal installment loans, or auto leases), and home equity tools (HELOAN and HELOC). This focuses on defining the potential for loan portfolio growth and developments within a lender’s market, as well as the prospective expansion markets.

The data and analysis provided by MarketGain will be focused on the potential loan growth estimation (as an aggregated total lendable USD amount), opportunities for enabling improved financial inclusion (an ability to estimate how many newly scoreable clients represent a minority of borrowers based on the US Census data), newly lendable, creditworthy users (an overall of new customers that are segmented into credit score bands – 600-700 – which were considered invisible previously with conventional models), as well as customised, relevant insights (product-specific opportunity breakdowns within a business’s footprint across states and counties).

MarketGain combines multiple anonymised information and data from three nationwide credit reporting agencies (TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax), as well as from VantageScore 4.0. and branch location information that was collected from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This creates in-depth insights into the potential increase in addressable market share, along with the incorporation of the new VantageScore 4.0. solution.

Customers can request the MarketGain Report in a simple and effective way by contracting their client representative at one or more of the three credit reporting companies.











VantageScore’s tools and services

Credit-score model development company VantageScore provides multiple solutions and services to their clients, with efficient and safe models used in the customer-credit marketplace.

Included in the lists of tools and resources the firm offers are the RiskRatio (gives lenders and those that work in the capital markets the ability to improve the connectivity between credit scores and default levels at different points in time, for both originations and existing accounts), Inclusion 360 (open access and interactive analytics platform that uses comprehensive data sets in order to uncover previously underserved clients by specific geographic markets), Lender FAQs, CreditGauge, as well as its podcast and blog where users have the possibility to search for more information regarding their needs.



