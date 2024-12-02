Vantage Bank Texas selects Backbase's digital platform

The bank aims to make each of its touchpoints uniform and introduce a new development process that will meet changing customer demands and build tailored products as needed.

Founded in 1923, Vantage Bank Texas is a family-owned community bank operating across Texas and Mexico. The bank is focussed on providing banking services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses along with its international clients.

Backbase is a provider of digital-first banking platform that helps banks and other financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation.