Vanguard Systems launches Accounts Payable automation solution

Vanguard gives customers two different options to load their invoices. One option allows customers to use Vanguard’s Payables Lockbox and outsourced data entry services, providing 97% data capture accuracy and 24-48 hour turnaround upon invoice receipt. The second option leverages Vanguard’s DigiDoc advanced OCR data extraction technology, which transforms static documents into usable data assets.

Vanguard’s Electronic Content Management solution routes the extracted data and captured invoices for coding and approvals.

Vanguard Systems provides a suite of document imaging, forms design, workflow, data extraction and content management solutions. Vanguard provides their clients with an enhanced solution that covers the entire document lifecycle.