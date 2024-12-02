Vanguard launches digital investment service in Germany

The “Vanguard Invest” service, is intended to offer investors an investment portfolio tailored to their risk profile. In-house equity and bond funds are used, which reflect the performance of stock market indices. With the investment service, Vanguard takes care of the monitoring and adjustment of the portfolio in order to reflect the defined investment strategy.

According to a Vanguard representative, the company deliberately avoids the term "robo advisor", seeing as they don't see themselves as such due to the fact Vanguard does not have robots working for them. Vanguard charges a 0.65% service fee for digital wealth management and an additional average of 0.15% in fund fees. The minimum investment amount is EUR 5000 and savings plans are possible from EUR 25 per month.