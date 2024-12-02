Vanguard applies for banking license in Germany

This decision is part of Vanguard's strategy to market low-cost investing options to small investors in continental Europe through robo-advisors. According to a Vanguard official, they believe their investing strategy will also appeal to German investors. Vanguard faces competition in Germany, seeing as around 20 robo-advisors are currently already active in the German industry, which is estimated to be worth EUR 5 billion.

Vanguard had previously contemplated launching the robo-advisor in Switzerland. Ultimately, the firm recruited a Solaribank co-founder and Ratepax executive to oversee the proposed offer in Germany.

Vanguard's full robo-offering, Digital Advisor, was launched in 2020. Customers can choose between a service that provides personal support, which is slightly more expensive, and a fully automatic, cheaper offer.