Van der Valk selects Anachrons InvoicePortal

Under the agreement, InvoicePortal is set to let Van der Valk submit its B2B invoices in whatever way the customers wish to receive them. To make this possible, a connection has been made to iTesso’s Hotel Concepts IDPMS hotel management system, which all Van der Valk hotels use. Invoices are generated as PDF via an XML and in PDF format, using all the booking information and financial details of the guests in Hotel Concepts IDPMS. These are then presented in the InvoicePortal to the business customer in question.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their Order-to-Cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Anachron and Scotland-based business water retailer Business Stream have extended their contract until 2017.

