



As part of their strategic agreement, Valu-Trac replaced its in-house on-premises systems with the end-to-end solutions Temenos Multifonds Global Accounting (MFGA) and Multifonds Global Investor (MFGI) to increase its operational efficiency via automation on a single platform. This initiative is set to deliver substantial expansion in capability and servicing for Valu-Trac’s managers and collective fund shareholders.











Temenos’ solutions were also recently implemented by Reem Finance (RF), with the financial services provider aiming to launch a new digital community bank in the UAE. Through this, Reem Finance was set to utilise Temenos’ cloud-based solution to support digital transformation in the region and further optimise its service offerings. Additionally, the digital community bank planned to allow Reem Finance to deliver more flexible and improved banking services that can meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic customer base.





Valu-Trac’s collaboration with Temenos

Currently, Valu-Trac provides a suite of services, ranging from Investment Management & Support and Authorized Corporate Director (ACD) to Fund Operations, to nearly 45 Sponsors and Investment Managers across 150 funds. By integrating Temenos MultiFonds, the company looks towards launching automated workflows with exception-based management, optimising the efficiency of its fund operations. At the same time, Valu-Trac intends to deliver real-time visibility over potential issues through NAV workflow dashboards, in turn assisting in effective resolution. Also, selecting Temenos is set to allow Valu-Trac to respond to evolving regulatory requirements and client demands with customisable reports.

Furthermore, by moving to SaaS, Valu-Trac plans to further advance its business growth, offering resilient infrastructure that can simplify operations and minimise risk. Through this, the company can improve the customer experience via NAV distribution and augment the shareholder experience in dealing. The management firm can also integrate with a range of internal and external systems through Temenos’ cloud-based technology and API-first integration.