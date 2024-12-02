Valtatech joins Australian Tax Office (ATO) Peppol e-invoicing panel

Joining an exclusive group of ‘approved’ Peppol e-invoicing specialist providers, which local, state, and federal Government agencies can engage with to help them start transacting digitally via the Peppol e-invoicing network.

As a certified Peppol Access Point, Valtatech is already an accredited service provider for e-invoicing to businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Joining the ATO panel means Valtatech’s Peppol Access Point and its associated services will now be available to all Government agencies.

Valtatech has also announced a new partnership with accounts payable (AP) automation provider Efficiency Leaders, which will also be available on the ATO panel. That partnership will see Valtatech’s Peppol Access Point integrate directly into Efficiency Leaders’ AP automation technology, RapidAP, providing agencies with an out-of-the-box solution for receiving and processing Peppol e-invoices.

As part of its Digital Business Plan, the Australian Government has announced that Peppol e-invoicing will be mandated for Government agencies by 1 July, 2022 and that all Peppol-enabled government agencies will pay their suppliers within 5 days of receiving an invoice via the Peppol network.