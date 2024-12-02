Valtatech, Centsoft to offer e-invoicing to SMEs

The partnership intends to support back-office digital transformation among small and medium sized enterprise organisations in the Asia Pacific region, by employing an e-invoicing system. Valtatech’s new accounts payable (AP) cloud automates business processes to mid-market organisations.

All invoice approvals will remain compliant and in line with company policies, with a full digital audit trail. The solution provides a scalable pay as you go subscription that can be cancelled at any time. Centsoft’s e-invoicing software intends to help businesses of all sizes to save time and money.