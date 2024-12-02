Valor PayTech integrates with EPI and EPX platforms

Valor seeks to provide resellers and their merchant customers with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment while creating value. According to Valor’s COO, EPI and EPX resellers will soon have a cloud-based omnichannel solution in their toolbox to help them win and retain more business.

Valor PayTech is a fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. Electronic Payments is a payment and transaction processing companies in the United States. Electronic Payments currently serves businesses in all types of industries and acquires new merchants through a network of POS value-added resellers (VARS), agent banks, sales agents, and independent sales offices (ISOs).

EPX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of North American Bancard (NAB). As a payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides an end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's solutions deliver improved payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments.