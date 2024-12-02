VakifBank chooses iGCB for digital banking transformation

Intellect Global Consumer Banking, the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena, announces that VakifBank International has selected iGCB’s platforms Intellect Digital Core (IDC) and Digital lending to augment its digital banking experience. This is the second strategic core banking transformation deal announcement for iGCB in Europe.











Embracing digital transformation for enhanced banking operations

VakifBank International, headquartered in Austria and present in Hungary, will leverage eMACH.ai-based Digital Core and Lending platform to:

Launch innovative products and features through the composable architecture-based platform, giving access to ready microservices, packaged business components and events;

Improve business visibility through CXO cockpit with enhanced real-time 360° customer insights and reporting;

Go to market faster with a country-ready marketplace leveraging APIs;

Manage and reduce inactive customers through churn analysis;

Increase asset book with end-to-end digital lending;

Start banking operations in Hungary.

Executives from VakifBank stated that they have always been committed to providing improved services and solutions to their customers, and they believe that iGCB’s products will enable them to achieve their vision of becoming a leading digital bank in Europe. iGCB’s Digital Core and Lending platform offers them the flexibility, scalability, and innovation that they need to meet the evolving needs and expectations of their customers, while also optimising their operational efficiency and compliance.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from iGCB stated that their platforms, Digital Core and Lending, designed for the European market deliver end-to-end digital capabilities, on a composable and scalable architecture. They are happy to have been selected by VakifBank International to transform its banking operations and offer superior customer experience, efficiency, and agility. They are confident that their solutions will help VakifBank International achieve its vision of becoming a leading digital bank in the region and beyond.





What does VakifBank do?

VakifBank International, a subsidiary of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O Turkey, is headquartered in Austria and is currently operational in Austria, Germany, and soon also in Hungary.

Since its founding in 1999, VakifBank has consistently offered professional banking solutions, thereby consolidating its position in the Austrian and German banking sectors. VakifBank International has made it its business to serve European and Turkish exporters and importers, drawing on the experience, financial strength, and international market standing of the parent company, and in particular to support them in their foreign trade transactions. VakifBank International thereby strives to make a positive contribution to the intensification of the existing mutual trading and investment volume.





More information about Intellect Global Consumer Banking

iGCB, the Retail and Central Banking Solutions arm of Intellect, offers an end-to-end contextual banking suite for retail and corporate banking across core banking, lending, cards, digital banking, and central banking. Its unique blend of integrated functionality and agility is made possible by its microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native architecture with powerful integration capabilities. iGCB brings to the table a deep knowledge of the developed and developing financial market space and seeks to be the innovation partner for those passionate about transforming fintech’s future.