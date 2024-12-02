VAI partners Avalara for tax compliance automation

Under the terms of the agreement, VAI customers running S2K enterprise are set to be able to use AvaTax, Avalaras cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, global payment gateway BlueSnap has integrated with Avalara.