US spend management fintech Coupa acquires Yapta

Publicly traded Coupa sells enterprise software in the realm of e-procurement, invoicing, B2B payments and T&E expense management. Launched in 2007 for the consumer market, Yapta in 2012 pivoted to business with the launch of its FareIQ product, which monitors corporate air bookings and identifies cheaper fares in the window between booking and departure. Yapta launched RoomIQ, a companion product for hotel bookings, three years later.

Yapta monitors bookings for savings. TripBam focuses on lodging and has grown into an established hotel sector player. FairFly has expanded beyond air and hotel price monitoring. Some travel management companies, including Egencia, have developed their own post-booking software to spot savings opportunities.