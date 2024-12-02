US Opportunity Fund partners with credit unions to invest in SMEs

The nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) to small businesses, has thus formed partnerships with Meriwest Credit Union, Self-Help Federal Credit Union, and UMe Credit Union. These partnerships increase small business owners' access to transparent, affordable credit, particularly among businesses owned by women, people of colour, and rural entrepreneurs.

The institution will be providing working capital loans from USD 2.600 to USD 100.000 to underserved businesses. The services they offer include flexible underwriting criteria, less onerous documentation requirements, multilingual customer service representatives available to answer questions 7 days a week/12 hours per day.