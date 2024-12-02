US mobile banking on the rise - report

According to the annual study of mobile phone use for consumer financial services released by the Federal Reserve Board, nearly 40% of banked Americans that have mobile phones now use their handsets to access their accounts, according to research from the Federal Reserve Board.

A survey of 2,900 people on behalf of the federal government shows that mobile phones have become ubiquitous, as 87% of respondents have handsets and 71% of these are smartphones, up from 61% in 2013.

The findings unveil the fact that this is changing how US citizens access financial services, with 39% of phone owners who have bank accounts now using mobile banking, up from 33% in 2013. More than half of smartphone owners use mobile banking.

Checking account balances and recent transactions remains by far the most popular use of mobile banking, cited by 94% of respondents. Transferring money between accounts and receiving alerts are also popular, while 51% have deposited a cheque with their phone, up from 38% in 2013.

Furthermore, the research points out that mobile payments are less common, with just 22% of those quizzed saying that they had made one in the previous 12 months, although this is up from 17% in 2013. Among mobile payment users with smartphones, the most common type of transaction, at 68%, is bill payment through an online system or app.

Meanwhile, 39% of all mobile payment users with smartphones have made a point-of-sale (POS) payment using their mobile phone in 2014. The most common method of POS payment is scanning a QR code or barcode, while 22% used an app without having to scan or tap their handset.

The survey shows that while the underbanked make up 14% of consumers, 90% of that group has access to a mobile phone. The underbanked represent a higher incidence of mobile banking - 48% - than the fully banked - 37%.

Finally, the study notes that mobiles are also changing the way Americans shop. Among smartphone owners, 47% have used their phone to compare prices over the internet, and 33% had scanned a barcode to find the best price while shopping in a store.