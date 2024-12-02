US fund Riverside expands in Germany

Sumup collected a total of EUR 750 million in March 2021. In revenue-based financing, the startups receive, for example, EUR 1 million and pay the money back when the company earns money. The financier receives a previously agreed portion of the turnover. Since the focus is on business software providers in which Riverside invests between EUR 1 and 5 million, the businesses do not necessarily need to demonstrate rapid growth.

Some companies are not able to get bank loans and do not want or can not get venture capital. The advantage for the company founders with revenue-based financing is that they do not dilute their shares and retain control over the startup. This also distinguishes this form of financing from the so-called venture debt, in which the startups receive a loan with a fixed interest rate and term. In the event of a crisis, lenders usually have far-reaching access rights, however, revenue-based funding is often set up more simply, and there is no large amount of collateral. The offer is already open, and the Riverside fund should be at least EUR 100 million.