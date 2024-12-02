US fintech Velmie releases blockchain-powered remittance platform

The solution now supports more than 30 currencies worldwide, with an advanced currency conversion engine powered by live market feeds and revenue optimization algorithms. Customers can use a mobile wallet application to set up accounts, send money to friends from the address book, execute QR payments, manage payment cards and a lot more.

Blockchain is well suited to processing remittance payments because transactions are highly secure, with records verified by a network of computers versus by one party or bank, and transactions visible to all parties versus held in a central database. The key benefits for individuals and businesses making cross-border payments on blockchain-powered mobile wallets are that costs are substantially lower, and the payment far quicker than conventional bank international payments or money transfers, the company has stated.