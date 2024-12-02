US fintech Finzly announces updates to Payment Galaxy payments hub

Payment Galaxy an interoperable payment hub that leverages open APIs in the cloud to centralise consumer and business payment processing, monitoring, reporting and compliance. The updates include enhanced capabilities in ACH processing, open APIs, ACH files, payment processing for-benefit-of (FBO) accounts, as well as more features in Fedwire and real-time payments (RTP).

Increasingly, business banking customers want more streamlined payment automation that is securely embedded within their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, freeing them from the manual processing of payments and reconciliation. Financial institutions are challenged in offering single payment API for multiple payment networks which are running in disparate payment systems supported by multiple vendors.

With Payment Galaxy, Finzly comes to the aid of business banking customers who need more streamlined payment automation that is securely embedded within their enterprise resource planning through a consolidated payment hub that connects to all payment networks.