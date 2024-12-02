US: Financial Services Corporation adopts Zycus Source-to-Pay Suite

The customer organization - dedicated to the retirement and related needs of public sector employees - has helped thousands of US citizens in retirement asset transfers from one employer to the next. As part of the deal, they have procured Zycus Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Request Management, eprocurement, and einvoicing solutions.

They will leverage Zycus solutions to standardize their procurement processes that would help them outpace two of their critical challenges, i.e., moving away from a siloed environment and bring in multiple teams together on procurement activities as well as build a singular repository of all of their procurement contracts.

Zycus’ capabilities, particularly in the integration front coupled with the responsiveness of the sales team played an important role is winning stakeholder confidence in the customer organization.