US challenger bank Denizen shuts down

Denizen launched in March 2018, promising the “first true global, borderless account” for expatriate banking. Its account offered a no FX fee, a no bank-owned ATM fee debit card and a mobile app.

The challenger’s initial funding round was provided by BBVA Compass’ New Digital Businesses unit, which is incubating start-ups in its Silicon Valley-based fintech lab. BBVA Compass also underpins the banking services of Denizen.

The mobile account was planned to be the first in a series of products developed by Denizen, which was founded by Joaquin Ayuso, the former co-founder and CTO of Spanish social media platform.

Denizen’s last day of account operations is set to be 17 December 2019.

