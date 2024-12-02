US-based startups: USD 152.9 bln VC funding during H1 2021

A total of 5,145 VC funding deals were announced in the US during January to June 2021, while the disclosed funding value of these deals stood at USD 152.9 billionn, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Deal activity in 2021 so far has been showcasing a fluctuating trend in the US with deal value declining in March, April, and May after an improvement in February 2021. Deal volume also declined in February before showcasing an improvement in March 2021 but declined again for two straight months. However, June 2021 reversed the decline with both deal volume and value increasing by 7.6% and 24.7% compared to the previous month.

Nevertheless, despite the fluctuating trend, the US held the lion’s share of global VC funding landscape and accounted for more than 40% and 50% of the total deal volume and value during H1 2021, respectively.